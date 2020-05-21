STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Amphan killed 72 in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Considering the damage caused by the cyclone, the CM has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.

Published: 21st May 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 04:58 PM

A scooterist tries to pass under an uprooted tree lying across a road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata

A scooterist tries to pass under an uprooted tree lying across a road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has killed 72 persons in West Bengal, announced chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. Of these, 15 are Kolkata locals. A majority of casualties have been reported from five districts of the state, Banerjee further added. 

Considering the damage caused by the cyclone, the CM has announced a Rs 2 lakh compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased.

The chief minister also requested the PM Narendra Modi to come and take stock of the on-ground situation. "I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas," she said.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, 'Amphan' slammed the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall in various parts of the state.

The cyclone barrelled through the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, unleashing copious rain and windstorm, blowing away thatched houses, uprooting trees, electric poles and swamping the low-lying towns and villages.

(With PTI inputs)

