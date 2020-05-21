Five test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory is seeing a rise with five more cases today. Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that four new cases are in Puducherry and another in Mahe. While three of them are people who returned from Dubai, one is from Kurumbapet, who has no connections with Tablighi Jaamat or Koyambedu market.

Another one case is of a person who returned from Mumbai to Mahe. In all, there are 17 active cases in the Union territory of Puducherry. This includes 13 cases in Puducherry, one in Karaikal, two in Mahe and another case of Puducherry in Kannur Hospital in Kerala.

The Health Minister said that some of the international travelers returning back to Puducherry are not coming directly to Puducherry from Airport instead, they are staying in other cities for sometime.

Hence it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep a track on international travelers returning to Puducherry.

He said that those coming from other countries and states should not relax if they tested negative after coming to Puducherry and should remain in quarantine for 14 days.

He said that among the three people including a pregnant woman who tested positive today were among those who tested negative earlier but tested positive now.

After returning from Dubai, they stayed in Begaluru before coming to Puducherry. Situations can change in a week, hence, it is advisable that they remain in quarantine even if they don't show any symptoms.

If they come from red zone, even if they test negative on reaching Puducherry would have to remain in quarantine.

For those who can afford, paid quarantine facilities have been arranged by the government. Those coming from green and orange zone can remain in home quarantine if room with attached bathroom toilet facilities are available seperately, otherwise, they will have to stay in government quarantine facilities, said Krishna Rao.