Following death of woman ultra, Naxals call for bandh till May 22 in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: Naxals have put up banners in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district calling for a bandh till May 22, police said on Thursday. The banners and leaflets, announcing a bandh till May 22, were put up at Kamlapur square in the district late on Wednesday night, an official said.

Naxals have called for the district-wide bandh to condemn the death of woman rebel Srujjanakka, who was killed in a police encounter on May 1, he said. Meanwhile, naxals set fire to four trucks in the area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an official said.