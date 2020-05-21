STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICMR comes up with fully indigenous diagnostic platform for COVID-19

ICMR has now recommended the TrueNat COVID-19 test as a two-step test.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical research on Thursday said that it has validated a completely indigenous diagnostic platform for COVID-19 diagnosis. The apex medical research body in the country said the platform offers a reliable and affordable option to augment the SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity in India.

In a press statement, ICMR said "This fully indigenous diagnostic platform offers a reliable and affordable option to augment the SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity in India. The platform comprises a TrueNat machine, inbuilt RNA extraction system, RT-PCR chips, collection swabs and viral lysis medium (VLM).

"Single assay has a turnaround time of 35-50 minutes for 1-4 samples with a total of 12-48 samples being tested per day, depending upon the type of machine. It also added that the biosafety and biosecurity requirements are minimal in view of the sample being collected in viral lysis medium (VLM), which inactivates the virus. The test can be used at the level of district hospitals and primary health centers also."

ICMR has now recommended the TrueNat COVID-19 test as a two-step test: step one i.e. E gene screening assay for all COVID-19 suspect samples to be followed by step two for the RdRp based confirmatory test in all E gene positives.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is expanding, there is a global shortfall of diagnostic supplies. It is critical for countries to strengthen indigenous production of diagnostic material to ensure uninterrupted availability. During the initial few weeks of the pandemic, it was a huge challenge to access and stockpile diagnostic commodities to meet National.

Indigenous diagnostic assays were prioritized to reduce dependence on other countries. A total of 11 RT-PCR based indigenous assays were validated and recommended for COVID19 testing. ICMR had earlier validated the indigenous TrueNat assay for Tuberculosis. The test is WHO pre-qualified and is included as a reliable and accurate method for quick screening of TB patients.

The TrueNat assay has also been validated by ICMR-NIV as a point of care test for Nipah virus disease. In April 2020, the indigenous manufacturer developed TrueNat assay for screening of SARSCoV-2, causing COVID-19. ICMR undertook successful validation of the E gene screening assay, following which TrueNat based testing has been initiated by the states for SARS-CoV2 detection.

From April 2020 till date, more than 1.3 lakh screening tests have been conducted by states. However, the rate limiting step has been the lack of TrueNat confirmatory assay. All the TrueNat positive samples had to be confirmed by RT-PCR based tests either located in the same or different laboratory. That is one of the reasons ICMR recommended the TrueNat COVID-19 test as a two-step test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Indian Council of Medical research COVID-19 diagnosis
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp