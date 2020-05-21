STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand witnesses highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 281

Out of the 33 new cases, 18 are from Garhwa, 6 from Hazaribagh, 5 from Jamshedpur, 2 from Giridih while one each from Gumla and Saraikela have also been found positive of coronavirus.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:58 AM

Jharkhand natives leave for their home state on bicycles, from Tirupati on Saturday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in a single day, 33 more people were tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 281 cases in the state.

“A total of 33 cases were found from different parts of the state on Wednesday. Most of them are migrant labourers who returned from other states,” said an official in the health department. After Ranchi, Garhwa has recorded the maximum of 47 positive cases, he said.

According to an official release by the health department, 130 migrants have been tested positive after their return from May 5 onwards. Meanwhile, 129 people have already recovered and were discharged from hospitals while two patients, one from Ranchi and one from Bokaro, died during treatment.

Notably, Jharkhand registered first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31.

