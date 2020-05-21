STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown impact: Migrant workers from Assam walk to Chennai from Vellore, spend night under flyover

With nowhere to go, they spent a night under a flyover and finally ended up in a college here where they are temporarily lodged.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Physically exhausted by their long walk from Vellore and in between hitching a ride, about 45 migrant workers from Assam reached the Assam Bhavan here on Tuesday hoping to obtain necessary travel documents to reach home but found it locked to their dismay.

With nowhere to go, they spent a night under a flyover and finally ended up in a college here where they are temporarily lodged.

Most of them were working in restaurants in neighbouring Vellore.

The group, which also includes a 65-year-old man and a woman, hail from Sonitpur, Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam and are now staying at Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science, Pallikaranai, here.

They hope to get reunited with their families through government intervention, soon.

"Our landlords kept demanding rent from us and we had no money to pay as we had exhausted all our savings.

"Moreover,with the lockdown displacing us from our jobs at restaurants, we had no other option but to vacate the premises and exploreways to reach home," Ranjeet who has been working in Tamil Nadu for about a decade, told PTI.

They decided to reach the Assam Bhavan in Pallikaranai here in order to get their travel documents processed.

But the transit point turned into a nightmare as they could not obtain the necessary documents and their attempt to board a special train also turned futile.

The group had reached Assam Bhavan on May 19 but were told it was closed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Initially, they were lodged at the Guru Nanak College in Velachery, after their bid to board a train from Central railway station failed.

They have all been screened and are being provided food and now await their turn to return home after official formalities are completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown lockdown impact lockdown 4.0 Assam Vellore Chennai
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp