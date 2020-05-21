STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown utilized to ramp up health infra, says Centre

A large number of isolation centres, ICUs and oxygen-supported beds have been set up for the management of Covid-19 patients during the lockdown, says Centre.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Trauma center Which has been converted to dedicated COVID Hospital

Representaitional image. (File photo| ANI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday reiterated that the lockdown period has been gainfully utilized to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country to tackle Covid-19 crisis.

It outlined that a large number of isolation centres, ICUs and oxygen-supported beds have been set up for the management of Covid-19 patients while stressing that scientific input given by the National Task was being used to respond to the crisis.

"There are reports in a section of media about some decisions of the government regarding the lockdown implementation and response to COVID-19 management,” said a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilized to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country.”

The ministry said that as of now 26,15,920 samples have been tested using RTPCR technique of which 1,03,532 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours through 555 testing labs - 391 in the government sector and 164 private labs.

According to the statement, at least 3,027 dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid health centres along with 7,013 Covid care centres have been identified.

“Additionally, more than 2.81 lakh isolation beds, over 31,250 ICU beds, and 11,387 oxygen supported beds have already been identified in dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid health centres,” it added.

In addition, the government said, it is consulting and involving epidemiologists actively at all levels in order to combat Covid-19, maintained the ministry.

“The National Task Force for Covid-19 constituted by the ICMR has held 20 meetings since mid-March and has systematically and effectively contributed towards the scientific and technical response to the pandemic," said the ministry.

It said a team, including researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - an autonomous institute under the department of science and technology - has developed a heuristic predictive model for Covid 19 that provides short-term predictions about the evolution of the disease and the medical needs that are generated as a consequence.

It also said that ICMR in collaboration the ministry and the National Centre for Disease Control with support from state health departments and key stakeholders including WHO, is conducting a community-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown health infra covid crisis India coroanvirus lockdown effect
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp