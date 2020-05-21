MBBS student in Rishikesh held for objectionable post on Hindu religion
A fourth-year MBBS student of AIIMS hospital here was held for making objectionable comments on social media post against the Hindu religion.
Published: 21st May 2020 01:20 AM | Last Updated: 21st May 2020 01:20 AM | A+A A-
RISHIKESH: A fourth-year MBBS student of AIIMS hospital here was held on Wednesday for making objectionable comments on social media post against the Hindu religion.
Adil Ahmad was arrested following a complaint which accused him of making highly objectionable comments on Facebook against the Hindu religion and hurting sentiments, police inspector Ritesh Shah said.
Ahmad, a resident of Delhi, later apologised and deleted the post, Shah said.
He will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Thursday, he said.