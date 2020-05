By Express News Service

PATNA: A 30-year old man, who had returned from Delhi recently by a Sharmik special train, committed suicide at Hajipur in Vaishali district on Wednesday.

Rajesh Kumar had been working as a migrant labourer in Delhi. Sources said Kumar was placed under quarantine in Dighi a few days ago after he returned.

He was frustrated after being put in quarantine for the second time as he was sent to a quarantine centre in Delhi as well.