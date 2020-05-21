MP Congress MLAs told to vacate ministerial bungalows

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has started the process of sealing the official bungalows of many former ministers of the previous Kamal Nath regime. Some of the MLAs had not vacated their ministerial bungalows.

They were all issued notices last week to vacate the houses. None of them had, however, responded.

Former ministers whose bungalows have been sealed are former ministers Tarun Bhanot, Sajjan Singh Verma and Hukum Singh Karada.

The Home Department of Madhya Pradesh has also issued notices to Brijendra Singh Rathore, Omkar Singh Markam, Priyavrat Singh, Sukhdev Panse, Umang Singhar, P.C. Sharma, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sachin Yadav and Surendra Baghel. Bhanot was served two notices in a quick succession.

Congress leader and MP Vivek Tankha has objected to government's decision. In a tweet, he said it was shocking that a notice was served on 24 former Congress ministers while the battle is on against coronavirus and when Bhopal is declared a hotspot. The Supreme Court and the High Court have also prohibited such action at this time, he added.

Former minister Jeetu Patwari said many of the BJP had not vacated the ministerial houses when they were in opposition. The Congress did not take any such action.

Home Secretary Rajiv Jain said the former ministers have been asked to vacate the bungalows under prevailing rules. Former minister Govind Singh said, "The action during lockdown is in violation of the government of India's directives. The language used by the government officials is also offending." Normally a month's time is given before such action.

Sajjan Singh Verma said the congress government during its 15-month tenure did not ask the then MLAs Narottam Mishra, Bhupedra Singh, Vishwas Sarang, and Neena Verma to vacate the ministerial houses.