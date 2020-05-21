Not time for politics, say MVA ministers after Maharashtra BJP decides to protest against Uddhav govt's handling of coronavirus situation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP unit of Maharashtra has decided to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray government on May 22 for its failure of handling of coronavirus situation in Maharashtra.

However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers said that this is not the time of politics, but stay united and fight against the coronavirus and not against the government. Jayant Patil, irrigation minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to remain united against the COVID 19, but his own party people are not adhering his advise and want to violate the social distancing by protesting against the government.

Patil said PM asked to maintain the social distancing but here BJP is greedy for power. “Besides, BJP as an Opposition has set the wrong precedent by meeting governor every alternate day. This will not only ebb the credibility of Opposition but the government house as well. I request the government to give one room of governor house on rent to Devendra Fadnavis so he doesn't have to travel from his residence to Raj Bhavan every day,” Hasan Mushriff, another minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi said.

BJP Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil issued advisory for his party workers on how to hold the protest against the Thackeray government. “BJP workers should gather at their house balcony by following social distancing and wear the mask mandatorily. The head should be covered with a black ribbon as a mark of protest. If the ribbon is not there, then any black cloth will do. The slogans should be written in black ink. The media should be called. In case, media is not there, then use your own mobile to capture photos and videos and share with media persons,” stated the BJP circular.

The circular also reads that the photos of the protest should be posted on social media like Facebook, Twittter etc and used as Whatsapp status. In the morning the protest should be carried out for half an hour.