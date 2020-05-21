STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not time for politics, say MVA ministers after Maharashtra BJP decides to protest against Uddhav govt's handling of coronavirus situation

BJP Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil issued advisory for his party workers on how to hold the protest against the Thackeray government.

Published: 21st May 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP unit of Maharashtra has decided to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray government on May 22 for its failure of handling of coronavirus situation in Maharashtra.

However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers said that this is not the time of politics, but stay united and fight against the coronavirus and not against the government. Jayant Patil, irrigation minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to remain united against the COVID 19, but his own party people are not adhering his advise and want to violate the social distancing by protesting against the government.

Patil said PM asked to maintain the social distancing but here BJP is greedy for power. “Besides, BJP as an Opposition has set the wrong precedent by meeting governor every alternate day. This will not only ebb the credibility of Opposition but the government house as well. I request the government to give one room of governor house on rent to Devendra Fadnavis so he doesn't have to travel from his residence to Raj Bhavan every day,” Hasan Mushriff, another minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi said.

BJP Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil issued advisory for his party workers on how to hold the protest against the Thackeray government. “BJP workers should gather at their house balcony by following social distancing and wear the mask mandatorily. The head should be covered with a black ribbon as a mark of protest. If the ribbon is not there, then any black cloth will do.  The slogans should be written in black ink. The media should be called. In case, media is not there, then use your own mobile to capture photos and videos and share with media persons,” stated the BJP circular.

The circular also reads that the photos of the protest should be posted on social media like Facebook, Twittter etc and used as Whatsapp status. In the morning the protest should be carried out for half an hour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp