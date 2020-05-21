STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll prep: Eyeing Bihari migrants, Nadda holds meet with core group

Nadda is leant to have taken stock of the situations emerging out of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state in the light of the large number of migrants coming back to all parts of the state.

Published: 21st May 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday held a core group meeting of the party’s Bihar unit to review its preparedness to reach out to thousands of migrants returning to their respective villages amid in the lockdown ahead of the assembly election slated to be held later this year.

The group meeting was held through a video-conference which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, senior party leaders C P Thakur, Radha Mohan Singh, general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey.

Nadda is leant to have taken stock of the situations emerging out of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state in the light of the large number of migrants coming back to all parts of the state.

The BJP chief, sources said, reviewed the party works being carried out to reach out the relief material to the affected people in the state.  

Digital campaigning

The polls may go through various modes of digital communications following the outside.

Sushil Kumar Modi said nobody can deny the involvement of digital campaigning during the upcoming elections.

On being asked about the preparedness of the BJP, Modi said the BJP has been an IT and technology-savvy party for a long time. So, the party is confident about digital campaigning.

Spokesperson of RJD Mrityunjay Tiwari said the RJD is ready to go in polls and defeat the NDA through whatever way the poll is held.

“But the statement of Sushil Kumar Modi shows the BJP is only concerned to polls; not for the people battling against the Covid-19,” he said.

