Rahul pays homage to father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi, remembers him as 'true patriot, liberal'

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi with then PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi with her husband and then PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary on Thursday saying, "he is proud to be the son of a true patriot".

"I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude," he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

