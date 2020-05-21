Remains of ancient temples, Shivlinga, idols found at Ayodhya temple site

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major development, remains of ancient temples, pillar, idols of deities and a Shivlinga have been spotted at Ram Janma Bhoomi (RJB) temple site in Ayodhya where the work of levelling the land meant for construction of proposed Ram temple is underway.

While a five-foot Shivlinga, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone, structrues of flowers and broken idols of deities were found at the site, said general secretary of Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and senior VHP leader Champat Rai while making the development public on Thursday.

Rai claimed that the work of levelling the land at Ramjanmbhoomi premises had been going on since May 11 after the restrictions on construction activities were lifted. “On removing the debris from the site during the land levelling activity, pillars and other structures of ancient temples were discovered,” said

Rai.

Giving further details, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted: “The work started on May 11, 2020. Since then many objects of archaeological importance like flowers made of stone, Kalash, Aamalak, Dorjamb, have been discovered during excavation.”

The remains of temples found during the excavation assume significance as they substantiate the claims of the presence of a temple on that site which was a bone of contention for decades and was later resolved by the Supreme Court of the country on November 18, 2019.

Even the ASI findings had also established that there were remains of an ancient temple beneath the site where the disputed structure -- Babri Masjid -- was erected.

According to office bearers of Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the metal barricades erected around the makeshift temple and the CRPF camp at the site were already removed and levelling of the site was being done with the help of three JCBs, one crane, two tractors and 10 labourers.

Champat Rai claimed that the work on the site was resumed after district authorities’s permission. It was likely to gain momentum once the lockdown was totally lifted. “The trust would soon call a meeting of its member before expediting the construction of Ram Temple. For the time being, trust members are

holding meetings through video calls to remain updated on the progress of work,” he added.

The meeting of the trust was scheduled in the first week of April, but it was deferred following Corona outbreak and ensuing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the work of stone carving for the temple has been suspended for the time being. “The old stones are being cleaned up for fixing in the proposed temple,” said local VHP leader. The sources in Ayodhya also claimed that the office of the trust in Ram Kutcheri temple would also be completed soon and the trust would start working from there as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

Sources said that a local team of PWD officials are working in coordination with engineers of Larsen & Toubro that will be supervising the temple construction.