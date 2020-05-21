Two days after marriage, young woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after her marriage, a young woman has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, forcing 32 people, including the groom to be home quarantined.

The young woman, who hails from Jat Khedi area of Bhopal and was married to the groom from Satlapur village in adjoining Mandideep area of Raisen district on Monday, tested positive for the COVID-19 two days later on Wednesday.

According to state health department sources, as many as 32 persons, including the groom who were part of the marriage and the priest who solemnized the wedlock have been home quarantined, while the COVID-19 positive newly married woman has been admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal).

The health department staffers are now working at tracing the other contacts, who could have come in contact with the home quarantined 32 people in Satlapur village in Raisen district’s Mandideep area.

As per informed sources, the young woman had reported fever last week, after which she was administered routine fever medications. She subsequently recuperated from the fever, but her parents got her tested for the COVID-19 in Bhopal on Saturday.

Two days later, her marriage was solemnized in Bhopal with the groom hailing from Satlapur village in Raisen’s Mandideep area.

Meanwhile, as per the state COVID-19 bulletin, the total positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 5981 with the reporting of 248 new cases in last 24 hours. Maximum 64 cases were reported from Ujjain district, whose total positive count consequently stood at 481.

A total of four more deaths, including two in Indore were reported over last 24 hours in the state after which the total death count in MP rose to 270.

Also, 110 patients who turned negative for the COVID-19 were discharged from various hospitals in MP, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 2843. With this 2868 active COVID-19 patients are presently admitted at hospitals across the state.