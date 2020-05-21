STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two days after marriage, young woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Her groom, priest who solemnized marriage and 30 people in Bhopal home quarantined.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after her marriage, a young woman has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, forcing 32 people, including the groom to be home quarantined.

The young woman, who hails from Jat Khedi area of Bhopal and was married to the groom from Satlapur village in adjoining Mandideep area of Raisen district on Monday, tested positive for the COVID-19 two days later on Wednesday.

According to state health department sources, as many as 32 persons, including the groom who were part of the marriage and the priest who solemnized the wedlock have been home quarantined, while the COVID-19 positive newly married woman has been admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal).

The health department staffers are now working at tracing the other contacts, who could have come in contact with the home quarantined 32 people in Satlapur village in Raisen district’s Mandideep area.

As per informed sources, the young woman had reported fever last week, after which she was administered routine fever medications. She subsequently recuperated from the fever, but her parents got her tested for the COVID-19 in Bhopal on Saturday.

Two days later, her marriage was solemnized in Bhopal with the groom hailing from Satlapur village in Raisen’s Mandideep area.

Meanwhile, as per the state COVID-19 bulletin, the total positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 5981 with the reporting of 248 new cases in last 24 hours. Maximum 64 cases were reported from Ujjain district, whose total positive count consequently stood at 481.

A total of four more deaths, including two in Indore were reported over last 24 hours in the state after which the total death count in MP rose to 270.

Also, 110 patients who turned negative for the COVID-19 were discharged from various hospitals in MP, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 2843. With this 2868 active COVID-19 patients are presently admitted at hospitals across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp