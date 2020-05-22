STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After more than 50 days in quarantine, 600 Tablighi Jamaat members released in Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, in Meerut, 296 Jamaatis were released from different quarantine centres after spending more than 50 days there.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Over 600 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 157 from Lucknow, who have completed their quarantine period, were released after screening in Uttar Pradesh, a health official said on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that the remaining Jamaatis would be released after completion of their quarantine period. He said that those Jamaatis who had been taken into custody for violation of travel norms and other issues, would be released only after they get bail.

On Thursday, in Meerut, 296 Jamaatis were released from different quarantine centres after spending more than 50 days there.

Samajwadi MLA Rafiq Ansari claimed that the Jamaatis had been made to overstay at the quarantine centers.

Chief Medical Officer, Raj Kumar explained that the quarantine period could go up to 28 days and these people had to stay longer because the district administration was waiting for guidelines about their release. Contact tracing had also taken more time.

The Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi in mid-March that was attended by over 25,000 members is believed to have led to a spurt in coronavirus cases across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Uttar Pradesh quarantine coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp