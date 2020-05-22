Assam man arrested for necrophilia

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 50-year-old man in Assam was arrested by the police for his alleged sexual intercourse with the body of a 14-year-old girl.

The incident was reported from a village in Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, Akan Saikia, has two wives and he is a daily wager. He was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 377 (unnatural offences) and POCSO Act’s Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault).

Saikia was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the family of the deceased. He is now cooling his heels in a jail. There are reports that the man is a psychopath. The police said they were investigating.

“On the night of May 17, the girl had committed suicide. However, without informing us of the incident, the family buried the body near a river. At around 3 pm the next day, the accused had exhumed it and was committing rape,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pradip Konwar, said.

Some villagers had seen the man in the act and they nabbed him. Later, they informed the family and the cops, the Dy SP said.

“It is difficult to say if the accused is a psychopath. The family wrote it in the FIR that he used to harass her,” Konwar added.

The girl’s family alleged the constant harassment had compelled her to take the extreme step.

The accused was said to be a serial offender who was convicted of domestic violence against one of his wives in 2018. He was released in March this year by the authorities to decongest prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.