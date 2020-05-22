STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam man arrested for necrophilia

The accused was said to be a serial offender who was convicted of domestic violence against one of his wives in 2018.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 50-year-old man in Assam was arrested by the police for his alleged sexual intercourse with the body of a 14-year-old girl.

The incident was reported from a village in Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, Akan Saikia, has two wives and he is a daily wager. He was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 377 (unnatural offences) and POCSO Act’s Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault).

Saikia was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the family of the deceased. He is now cooling his heels in a jail. There are reports that the man is a psychopath. The police said they were investigating.

“On the night of May 17, the girl had committed suicide. However, without informing us of the incident, the family buried the body near a river. At around 3 pm the next day, the accused had exhumed it and was committing rape,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pradip Konwar, said.

Some villagers had seen the man in the act and they nabbed him. Later, they informed the family and the cops, the Dy SP said.

“It is difficult to say if the accused is a psychopath. The family wrote it in the FIR that he used to harass her,” Konwar added.

The girl’s family alleged the constant harassment had compelled her to take the extreme step.

The accused was said to be a serial offender who was convicted of domestic violence against one of his wives in 2018. He was released in March this year by the authorities to decongest prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
necrophilia POCSO Act
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp