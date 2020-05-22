STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre releases fresh list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has none

The state has 21 orange zones and 3 green zones, said the Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger undergoes thermal screening after arriving from New Delhi by Rajdhani Express at Ranchi Railway Station during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown

A passenger undergoes thermal screening after arriving from New Delhi by Rajdhani Express at Ranchi Railway Station during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: As per the fresh Central government guidelines, none of the districts in Jharkhand comes under the red zone for COVID-19.

“As per the new guidelines issued by the central government, none of the districts in Jharkhand qualify for red zones for COVID-19. Therefore, it could be said that we have 21 orange zones and 3 green zones in Jharkhand,” said the Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. He, however, admitted that the doubling rate in the State has definitely increased after the influx of migrant workers.

“Since testing for everyone coming from other States is not possible, we have identified 24 hotspots in the Country. Samples of only those coming from there showing any signs of symptoms are being sent for testing,” said the Principal Health Secretary. Out of the samples taken from 19,686 migrants so far, highest 1 per cent, coming from Mumbai have tested positive, he added.

According to Kulkarni, the total positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand is 0.73 per cent and the total numbers of 42,245 tests have been conducted so far. Jharkhand has testing facilities at four Government laboratories, he added.

“Testing of about 2300-2400 samples are being examined every day in Jharkhand,” said Kulkarni.

The official said that almost all the positive cases detected in Jharkhand are asymptomatic which are being kept either in home or institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the influx of about 25000 migrants every day is posing a big challenge before the officials as out of the 197 cases tested positive since May 1, after the first train reached here from Telangana, 156 are migrants coming from other states.

“This is definitely a challenge for all of us and we have to live with it. But the positive part is that all of them are asymptomatic and are recovery rate here is far better than many states,” said Garhwa Civil Surgeon NK Rajak. He, however, indicated the limited testing facility which needs to be expedited to check further spread of the infection in the State.

Garhwa remains at second position in terms of positive cases with 47 cases after Ranchi, which has registered 112 cases so far.

“A maximum of 100 samples every day are being accepted by the testing lab at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and hence testing of every migrant is not possible,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Notably, as per the data released by the health department, there is a backlog of over 5000 samples for testing which apparently is due to the limited testing facility available with the State Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand coronavirus Central govt guidelines red zones in Idia
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp