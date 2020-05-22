Chinese Army causing hindrance in border patrolling: MEA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected China’s statements on intrusions by Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) terming them inaccurate and also added that it was the Chinese troops who were causing hindrances in patrolling activities.

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had alleged that Indian troops had crossed the LAC into China in Sikkim.

Srivastava said that all Indian activities were undertaken on the Indian side of the LAC and that India had taken a very responsible approach towards border management.

“In accordance with the consensus reached in Chennai, the Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. This is an essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations,” Srivastava said.