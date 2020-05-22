Govt launches five initiatives on International Day of Biodiversity

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a virtual celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday launched five key initiatives towards conservation of biodiversity.

The minister said that India, which is a mega biodiverse country, welcomes those countries who are interested in improving their biodiversity scenarios, and are ready to share the experiences and best practices with them.

He also laid emphasis on the need to limit our consumption and promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Stressing on this year's theme, Javadekar said that "Our solutions are in nature" and therefore, protecting it is very important, especially in the present context of Covid-19 as it is nature that shields us from various catastrophes including zoonotic diseases.

On the occasion, he launched the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme which proposes to engage 20 students with postgraduate degrees for a period of one year through an open, transparent, online competitive process.

The programme wishes to engage dynamic and creative students, who are willing to learn about natural resource management and biodiversity conservation and to support the projects of NBA in various states and Union Territories and to technically assist the State Biodiversity Boards in discharge of their mandates.

The virtual event also saw the launch of UNEP Campaign on Illegal Trafficking of Endangered Species: 'Not all Animals Migrate by Choice'. Illegal trade in wildlife carries the risk of spreading dangerous pandemics, it was emphasised.

The campaign, launched by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau with UNEP, seeks to address these environmental challenges, to raise awareness, and to advocate solutions.

A Webinar Series on biodiversity Conservation and Biological Diversity Act, 2002' was also launched along with the WWF Model Conference of Parties (MCoP), an initiative which involves the younger generation so they can usher in a new beginning and engage in conversations around impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity and also the importance of sustenance of biodiversity for our own survival.

An awareness campaign supported by WWF to highlight the crucial role played by nature through its free ecological services provided for humankind was also launched during the course of the event.