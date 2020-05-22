STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India proposes to Pakistan, Iran for coordinated response to contain desert locusts

The sources said India has proposed to Pakistan as well as to Iran for a coordinated response to deal with desert locust.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has proposed to Pakistan and Iran for a coordinated approach in dealing with alarming threat of fast-increasing desert locusts in the region, official sources said in Thursday.

The desert locusts are considered among the most devastating migratory pests which posed serious threat to food security in several parts of the globe including in Africa.

The sources said India has proposed to Pakistan as well as to Iran for a coordinated response to deal with desert locust.

However, Pakistan is yet to respond to India's proposal while Iran communicated its readiness for a joint approach to contain the desert locusts.

India has suggested to Pakistan that both countries coordinate locust control operation along the border and even offered to supply pesticides.

The institutionalised mechanism of locust warning organization could be energised for such cooperation, sources said sharing details of the Indian proposal.

They said India has also offered to supply pesticide to Iran to contain spread of desert locusts in its Sistan-Balochistan and South Khorasan provinces.

These efforts will contribute to mitigate the effect of the Desert Locust not only in these countries, but also for India, the sources said.

"It remains to be seen if Pakistan will rise above its narrow-minded approach, as was seen in the case of India's regional initiative for dealing with COVID19, and come forward with cooperation on coordinated desert locust control operation with India," said a source.

India has an existing institutionalised mechanism with Pakistan for cooperation in containing desert locusts including border meetings between the locusts officers of the two countries.

The sources said adult groups of desert locusts are migrating to India from breeding areas in Baluchistan as well as in Punjab province of Pakistan.

In India, more adult groups and small swarms have arrived from Pakistan in the past weeks and moved east into Rajasthan, reaching Jodhpur, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Desert locusts India Pakistan Iran
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp