India sees biggest spike in COVID-19 with 6,088 cases, tally reaches 1,18,447

In Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case, 690 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Patients who recovered from COVID-19 pose for photographs after being discharged from PGIMER s hospital during the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Chandigarh Thursday May 21 2020.

Patients who recovered from COVID-19 pose for photographs after being discharged from PGIMER s hospital during the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Chandigarh Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated till date. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 41,642 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967 cases), Gujarat (12,905 cases), and Delhi (11,659 cases).

While Rajasthan has confirmed 6,227 cases of which 3,485 people have recovered while 151 patients are dead, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,981 cases including 2,843 patients recovered and 270 patients dead.

Uttar Pradesh has 5,515 COVID-19 positive cases. In Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case, 690 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. Ladakh has confirmed 44 coronavirus cases, 1,449 people have infected by the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

