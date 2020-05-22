STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lack of consensus in MoD grounds Navy's acquisition of 111 copters for now

These helicopters will replace the ageing Chetaks and would to be used for search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, low-intensity marine operations and torpedo drops.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy Helicopters fly over Marine Drive to express gratitude towards the frontline workers for their contribution in India's fight against COVID-19, in Kochi, Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Indian Navy Helicopters fly over Marine Drive to express gratitude towards the frontline workers for their contribution in India's fight against COVID-19, in Kochi, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Ministry of Defence unable to decide on who would be the Indian partner -- a private company or a Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) -- Indian Navy's acquisition of 111 helicopters under the strategic partnership model remains grounded for now.

The acquisition, estimated to be worth Rs 21,738 crore, of Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH) is the first one being processed under the new Strategic Partner procurement model. It is aimed to boost domestic manufacturing in collaboration with foreign firms.

Earlier, Indian Navy had shortlisted three foreign and four private Indian companies. But now discussion over making state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) the strategic partner has delayed the entire acquisition process.

"There is a lack of consensus within the Ministry of Defence as to whether Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) should be made the strategic partner or private firms," said a source in the ministry.

This has further delayed the issuance of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Naval Utility Helicopters.

In 2019-end, the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh was expected to give a final clearance next week for the Request of Proposal (RFP) after having identified the Indian firms and foreign manufacturers who will get together for the production of the helicopters.

But it did not happen and the matter was referred back to Indian Navy to consider the proposal of involving Defence PSUs.

The decision to go with private Indian industry was taken in August 2018.

Out of the 111 helicopters, 95 will be manufactured in India by the selected Indian Strategic Partner.

These helicopters will replace the ageing Chetaks and would to be used for search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, low-intensity marine operations and torpedo drops.

Sources said that Navy has lost around five Chetak helicopters in the last seven years. Further, Chetaks' availability with the Navy will reduce by 2023 considerably. To procure helicopters was first proposed in 2008. The procurement was under 'buy global' category.

It was only in 2014 that the DAC directed the Indian Navy to withdraw the earlier procurement process and initiate a new proposal under 'buy and make Indian' category. Later it was decided to go for strategic partnership model.

Through the strategic partnership model, the government has aimed at reducing defence imports that currently account for 60 per cent of military acquisitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy helicopters Naval Utility Helicopter Ministry of Defence HAL Chetak
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp