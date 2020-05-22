Lockdown restrictions eased in Srinagar ahead of Eid

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Amid the coronavirus spread, lockdown restrictions have been eased out at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Friday ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast.

The locals were allowed to buy essential commodities from the shops situated in the Lal Chowk market. Some of them also went to banks for withdrawing money.

Several people stepped out of their houses to buy food items but were seen abiding by the social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

"We were allowed stepped out of our houses today. Tomorrow is Eid and we need some food items for that," said Rafiq Mohammed, a local while speaking to ANI.

Notably, heavy police have been deployed in other parts of the city to restrict movement of people due to the lockdown. All shops and business establishments are closed on the directions of administration and people are advised to stay at homes to prevent from COVID-19 disease. (ANI)