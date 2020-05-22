MP man posts currency note on Facebook with Godse’s image, sparks row

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A man claiming to be a member of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has made a social media post by replacing Mahatma Gandhi’s image with that of his assassin Nathuram Godse's on a Rs 10 currency note in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivam Shukla, who claims to be an ABVP leader in Sidhi district, also wrote “Long Live Nathuram Godse” to mark his 111th birth anniversary on May 19.

In the same post, Shukla has even changed Mahatma Gandhi’s famous couplet to praise his killer - “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, desh bacha gaye Nathuram (Nathuram saved the country).

Shukla addressed Nathuram Godse as Mahatma and Pujya Pandit while paying tributes to him.

In one of the pictures posted on his social media account, Shukla could be seen alongside BJP MP from Sidhi constituency Riti Pathak. The two time BJP MP, however, has denied knowing who is Shivam Shukla.

Meanwhile, Congress’s student body, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) took strong objection to the alleged ABVP leader’s social media post and submitted a complaint to the Sidhi Kotwali police station on Thursday demanding a case be lodged against Shukla.

“The complaint was submitted to Sidhi Kotwali on Thursday. The cyber cell of district police has been tasked with investigating the matter. Action will be taken once the probe is completed,” Sidhi district SP RS Belvanshi said.

“Our teams went to Shivam Shukla’s house on Friday, but he remains untraceable,” added Belvanshi.

The shocking matter has come to the fore two days after the right-wing outfit Hindu Mahasabha celebrated the 111th birth anniversary of the assassin Nathuram Godse by garlanding his portrait and lighting up diyas around the portrait at the Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior.