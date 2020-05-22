Noida, Ghaziabad in Red Zone after surge in COVID-19 positive cases

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Noida and Ghaziabad in the NCR are among the urban areas of five districts of Uttar Pradesh categorised as Red Zone by the state government, the others being Meerut, Agra and Kanpur City.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar (GBN) district, nine more persons tested positive on Thursday — four in Noida, three in Greater Noida and two in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) — pushing the tally to 302.

In Ghaziabad, the urban areas in Red Zone include Kaushambi, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Vasundhra, Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Crossing Republik, Raj Nagar and Kavi Nagar. The three new containment zones are Khoda, Jhandapur in Sahibabad and Vaishali Sector 1.

In Ghaziabad, the total cases rose to 196 while active cases are 33.

The GBN administration made some changes in the containment zone norms. Earlier, when even a single positive case was reported from an area, a periphery of 400 metres was sealed.

Now, a 250-metre periphery having the presence of a positive case will be under containment.

If there is more than one case, there will be a 500-metre containment zone with a buffer zone of 250 metres.

Three held, 450 vehicle owners fined

Three people were arrested and 450 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying the lockdown, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

CISF, CRPF camps among those sealed

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp besides some high rises, posh sectors and villages are among the 63 containment zones identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar