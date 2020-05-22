STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia launches Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojya for farmers in Chhattisgarh; terms it 'true tribute' to ex-PM

The Congress president lauded the scheme, saying it will bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing on Thursday and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister.

Addressing the launch event on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, she lauded the scheme, saying it will bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

"Such schemes should be implemented at the ground level to help bring a change in the lives of people. This is a revolutionary scheme and is a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.

This is a big step taken in lines with the values of Rajiv Gandhi," she said.

The Congress chief said there is a plan to include landless tribal agricultural labourers in the second phase of this scheme.

"This is a very unique decision which will make them all self-sufficient," she said.

Gandhi also said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana, provisions have been made to provide funds to the farmers of Chhattisgarh, to encourage crop production and send funds directly to their bank accounts.

She recalled how the former prime minister had love and respect in his heart for the farmers, especially women and tribal farmers, and he often visited the countryside to have direct communication with them.

Empowering the farmers, providing them with help in tough times, providing remunerative prices of their crops and leveraging technology to link agriculture with the country and abroad was his thought and commitment, the Congress president said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Chhattisgarh government for launching the scheme at a time when the poor and farmers were facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

He said people are suffering due to the coronavirus and the most affected are the poor.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help bring more area under cultivation.

He said the aim of the scheme is to help farmers earn more and bring more area in the state under cultivation, which currently stands at 20 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp