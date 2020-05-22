STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP court sentences man to death for killing 6 people

Ram Pratap was awarded death sentence in connection with the murder of his brother and five family members over a property dispute.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Death sentence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ETAWAH: A local court here has awarded death sentence to a person in connection with the murder of six members of a family seven years ago over a property dispute.

Suresh Chand Yadav and his five family members were killed while they were sleeping on the night of May 26, 2012 in Pilkhar village here and a case had been lodged against his younger brother, Ram Pratap, alias Tillu, additional district government counsel D K Tiwari said.

Additional sessions judge Vijay Kumar had pronounced Ram Pratap guilty on March 21 and awarded him a death sentence on Thursday, he said.

The accused had sold his land to gamble and was eying his brother's property, Tiwari added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
death sentence Ram Pratap
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp