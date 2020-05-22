UP girl walks 80 km to reach stranded groom's house, ties nuptial knot

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The marriage plans of many couples came a cropper in back-to-back lockdown spells necessitated by coronavirus outbreak. So far, grooms had been crossing the ‘mountains and rivers’ to tie the nuptial knot but here is an incident where a girl walked 80 km to Kannauj from Kanpur Dehat to marry the groom who was stranded there due to lockdown.

The incident came to light when Virendra of Vaisapur village under Taalgram police station areas of Kannuaj failed to reach his bride Goldie’s village Laxman Tilak under Dera Mangalpur police station in Kanpur Dehat on May 4, the day of wedding.

Due to lockdown, the groom’s family could not make suitable arrangements for the wedding, and Virendra failed to take the baraat to the girl’s village in Kanpur Dehat. Consequently, both the families talked over the phone and decided to postpone the marriage.

After the postponement, Virendra and Goldie remained in constant touch with each other through mobile phones. As per sources, Goldie was not ready to accept postponement of marriage. She decided to reach the groom’s village on her own if Virendra was not able to come to her village.

Without informing anyone, Goldie, attired in a salwar kameez, left home for Virendra’s village on Wednesday morning.

Covering around 80 km on foot, she reached Vaisapur village in Kannauj to everyone’s surprise in late Wednesday evening. When the groom’s family offered to send her back home, she refused to go back.

Back home, her worried family was relieved on getting information that she had reached her would-be in-laws’ place. Though Virendra’s family tied to convince her for the wedding on a scheduled date in future, Goldie refused to budge and pressed for tying the knot immediately.

Failed to persuade the girl, the groom’s father informed her family and made arrangements for the wedding - a new saree from a local shop and other things as per the rituals.

Subsequently, the marriage of Virendra and Goldie was solemnized by the priest Kamlesh Mishra amid chanting of shlokas and other Vedic rituals at a temple situated in Shakarwara Bigulai village in Kannauj.

The relatives followed the norms of social distancing during the wedding ceremony. The bride and the groom had their faces covered with masks while taking seven ‘pheras’ around the sacred fire while exchanging the wedding vows.