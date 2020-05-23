STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24-year-old dupes IAF officer of Rs 75,000 on e-commerce website

The Air Force officer told police that the accused reached out to him on an e-commerce website posing as CISF constable Sahil.

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force officer has been duped of Rs 75,000 by a 24-year-old who posed as a CISF constable and promised to buy an old furniture from him on an e-commerce website, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat district of Haryana, has been arrested.

The Air Force officer told police that the accused reached out to him on an e-commerce website posing as CISF constable Sahil.

He agreed to buy the furniture but expressed inability to make the payment or collect the item in person as he was in a remote area of Rajasthan.

Ajruddin said he could make the payment online, through UPI, a police official said.

"The complainant (IAF officer) gave the number of his sister-in-law.

The accused sent a UPI link for payment, but instead of money being credited, it was debited from her account on multiple occasions," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), said.

Police took help of technical experts to investigate the case and arrested Ajruddin and his associates from near Nuh bus stop in Mewat earlier this week, the DCP said.

Ajruddin told police he and his associates would create fake IDs of army and paramilitary personnel on e-commerce platforms after downloading their photographs from their social media profiles and would dupe people on e-commerce websites.

The DCP said the UPI link generated by them was not meant for crediting money but for debiting money for their potential victims' bank accounts.

Police said the accused would keep debiting money from bank accounts on one of the other pretext, adding efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAF Indian Air Force E commerce website
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp