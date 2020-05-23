36 lakh migrants to be sent home in 10 days: Key updates from Railway Ministry presser

By Online Desk

Addressing the media at 4 pm on Saturday, the Railway Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs spoke about the efforts taken by the government to ensure that all the migrant workers return home on the Shramik special trains.

A couple of days ago, the Railway Ministry had announced that 200 passenger trains will ply from 1 June.

"80% of the train journeys have been undertaken by the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so far," the Railway Board Chairman said.

He also confirmed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

Here are the key highlights from the presser: