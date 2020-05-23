STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36 lakh migrants to be sent home in 10 days: Key updates from Railway Ministry presser

On an average, 260 Shramik Special trains have been operated every day for the last four days, carrying 3 lakh passengers daily.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Addressing the media at 4 pm on Saturday, the Railway Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs spoke about the efforts taken by the government to ensure that all the migrant workers return home on the Shramik special trains.

A couple of days ago, the Railway Ministry had announced that 200 passenger trains will ply from 1 June.

"80% of the train journeys have been undertaken by the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so far," the Railway Board Chairman said.

He also confirmed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

Here are the key highlights from the presser:

  • In the next 10 days, 36 lakh migrants will travel on Shramik Special trains

  • On an average, 260 Shramik Special trains have been operated every day for the last 4 days, carrying 3 lakh passengers daily

  • 2,600 Shramik Special trains have been run since May 1, taking over 35 lakh passengers to their destinations

  • 17 railway hospitals have been turned into COVID-19 care hospitals

  • 5,000 coaches have been converted into COVID-19 care centres, with 80,000 beds

  • 85 per cent of expenditure of Shramik Special trains being borne by Centre, states paying 15 per cent in form of fares

  • All migrants will reach their destinations as quickly as possible; Shramik Special trains will continue to run till there is need for it

  • Special train fares are the same as the pre-lockdown period. Senior citizens' concessions are not allowed in order to prevent unnecessary travel

  • Only 30 per cent tickets of special trains have been booked; 190 trains still have availability

  • 80 per cent Shramik trains have been terminated in UP and Bihar as they were congested. Some trains have been diverted on routes that are not congested

