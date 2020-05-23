Assam records seven new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 266

By ANI

GUWAHATI: With seven persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 266, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Seven people are found to be #COVID19 positive. 6 of them are from Hojai but are in Sarusajai quarantine centre. One is from Dhubri but in quarantine. Total cases in the state stand at 266," Sarma said.

Among the 266 COVID-19 cases, 54 people have been discharged and while four people have succumbed to the infection.

At present there are, 205 active cases in the state and three COVID-19 patients have migrated.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.