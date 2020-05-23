STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP think tank offers online course in governance; babus to impart lessons

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the PPRC, remarked that the first year of the Modi government in the second term has laid ‘doctrinal foundation’.

Published: 23rd May 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Serving and retired ‘babus’ along with academicians will soon impart lessons on good governance with the BJP think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) launching 5-day long online course to mark the anniversary of the second successive tenure of the NDA government.

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the PPRC, remarked that the first year of the Modi government in the second term has laid ‘doctrinal foundation’ marked by sharp international cooperation and the clarion call for self-reliance.

“A number of serving and retired officials, including health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal and a few from Niti Aayog, will give lessons in good governance,” said Sumeet Bhasin, Director, PPRC, adding that ‘Understanding Good Governance’ course will commence from May 30, commemorating the anniversary of Modi 2.0.

“The five-day online course draws on historical perspective of good governance, explaining its evolution, growth via accountability and transparency and utilisation of technological interventions and promotion of innovation,” said Bhasin.

Stating that the course aims to improve ‘governance literacy’,  Sahasrabuddhe said that the process of development should be the agenda of the people in the participative governance model, stressing on the role of the leadership to motivate the bureaucracy.

He added that the course, which will have 10 subjects, is not part of the BJP’s political activity and will be open to all. The registration will be free.   

Suggesting that the response to the COVID-19, which will also be the key areas of the course, is shaping the Modi 2.0 government, Sahasrabuddhe said, “PM has given the doctrinal foundation in the first year of his second tenure, which has been demonstrated with the speed in international cooperation in response to Covid-19, including virtual meetings of SAARC, G-20, reaching out to heads of states, collaboration with medicines and medical equipment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Public Policy Research Centre Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp