STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh International Airport to resume flight operations from May 25

The Chandigarh airport will resume operations with 13 domestic flights from Monday onwards in a phased manner.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh International Airport is all set to commence flight operations from May 25 after the Centre announced resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from Monday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights had been suspended in India since March 25 when the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chandigarh airport will resume operations with 13 domestic flights from Monday onwards in a phased manner.

The sectors which will be served include Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bengaluru, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad, the airport officials said on Saturday.

The Chandigarh airport has also made arrangements to ensure social distancing between passengers at the premises.

A special equidistance is marked on the floor to help passengers stand with a minimum required gap of one meter.

The security personnel of CISF have been provided with transparent plexiglass sheets to avoid any physical contact and protection.

The airport has also formulated standard operating procedures for safety of passengers and airport staff which include social distancing and stringent thermal screening.

The process of sanitisation and disinfecting the airport premises is also being ensured.

All the food and beverages and retail outlets inside the airport have been instructed to promote take away and encourage digital payment, the officials said.

Passengers have been requested to adhere to all the instructions and carry printed boarding passes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandigarh International Airport Chandigarh International flight
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp