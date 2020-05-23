STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China flouts commitments to neighbours: US on LAC row

India has rejected the Chinese allegations of its troops intruding the LAC. It added that the Chinese troops were causing hindrance in regular patrolling along the LAC.

The White House

The White House. (File photo|AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China is engaged in proactive and coercive military and paramilitary activities with its neighbours including India, the White House said, a day after New Delhi rejected Beijing’s claims of incursion by Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Beijing contradicts its rhetoric and flouts its commitments to its neighbours by engaging in provocative and coercive military and paramilitary activities in the Yellow Sea, the East and South China Seas, the Taiwan Strait, and Sino-Indian border areas,” the report, titled ‘United States Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China’, stated.

The report also accused the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of employing intimidation and coercion tactics in its efforts to eliminate growing strengths and advancing its strategic objectives globally.

“Beijing’s actions belie Chinese leaders’ proclamations that they oppose the threat or use of force, do not intervene in other countries’ internal affairs, or are committed to resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue.”

The Chinese are attempting to dominate global information and communications through unfair means, the report said.

“This is reflected in discriminatory regulations like the National Cyber Security Law, which requires companies to comply with Chinese data localization measures that enable CCP access to foreign data.”

The report also comes a day after US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells backed India in its efforts to push back Chinese aggression.

