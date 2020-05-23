STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi civic body sprays disinfectant on migrants, says machine ‘could not be managed’

Explaining the reason, the official said due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments.

A screengrab from video tweeted by @rbalamukundan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Migrants waiting in queues outside a school in Lajpat Nagar 3 were sprayed with disinfectant by workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) during a sanitisation drive on Friday.

The migrants were waiting for their screening before boarding a Shramik Special train which was going on opposite Lal Sai Market in Hemu Kalani Senior Secondary school, Lajpat Nagar III.

“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from the residents and representatives for carrying out the disinfection of the compound and ground and road. Accordingly, as per the protocol and extent guidelines, the disinfectant spraying was being done on Friday evening in and around the school,” said an official from the civic body.

Explaining the reason, the official said due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments.

“The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The municipal workers present at site also apologised to public. More importantly, SDMC also distributed food and water to the labourers came for screening,” the official stated.

Comments

