First Sharamik Special train for Nagaland ferries over 1,400 people from Chennai

The special train had left the southern metropolis on Tuesday night and arrived here on Friday evening, he said.

DIMAPUR: The first Nagaland-bound Shramik Special train from Chennai with 1,477 stranded people has reached the Dimapur railway station here, an official said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Dimapur COVID-19 Empowered Group in-charge Y Kikheto Sema, Deputy Commissioner Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner of Police Rothihu Tetseo and Chief Medical Officer Tiasunep have received the returnees, the official said.

The returnees walked through two disinfectant tunnels at the station, the official said.

"The passengers were taken to the Agri Expo Site at 4th Mile here by buses arranged by the state government for medical screening," he said.

According to official sources, the people from three districts -Dimapur, Mon and Peren- have been quarantined at various centres here while others were sent to quarantine facilities in Kohima.

The government has arranged for more special trains to bring back the people of the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.

Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport.
For representational purposes

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.
For representational purposes.
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him.
