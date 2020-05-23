STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster working for Dawood Ibrahim aide held by Gujarat ATS

Solanki was booked in a case investigated by Gujarat ATS related to extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, among others.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a history-sheeter working for an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, officials said on Saturday.

Babu Solanki, wanted in offences of robbery, attempt to murder and extortion was held near Adalaj in Gandhinagar while he was moving towards Mehsana, an ATS release said.

Solanki works for gangster Sharif Khan who is an aide of Ibrahim and is reportedly holed up in Pakistan.

Solanki was booked in a case investigated by Gujarat ATS related to extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, among others.

A gang led by him is accused of trying to extort Rs 10 crore from two Ahmedabad-based businessmen on behalf of a stock market trader based in Unjha in Mehsana.

Solanki had fled to Mumbai and worked as a bodyguard there but continued to commit crimes in Gujarat, it said.

He is involved in four offences of robbery, murder, and extortion in Mumbai, Surat, Sidhpur in Patan district and Ahmedabad between 1999 and 2019, the ATS said.

Gujarat ATS Dawood Ibrahim
