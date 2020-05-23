STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in Madhya Pradesh amid COVID-19 lockdown: Official

Even if legislators wish to visit their home districts or want to attend meetings be travelling away from their residences, these ID cards would be recognised.

Published: 23rd May 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognised as the valid e-pass for travelling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday. The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a red zone, he said.

"It has been decided by the state government that the ID card issued by the Legislative Assembly to MLAs will be considered as e-pass. No separate e-passes will be required for members of the Legislative Assembly," said an official of the Public Relations department.

Even if legislators wish to visit their home districts or want to attend meetings be travelling away from their residences, identity cards issued by the state Legislative Assembly would be recognised as an e-pass, he said.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Additional Chief Secretary and State Control Room in-charge ICP Keshari has issued a circular in this regard.

