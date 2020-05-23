STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ivanka Trump tweets about a 17-year-old Bihar girl, here's why!

Ivanka tweeted about Kumari and summed up her struggle to bring back her father as 'feat of endurance and love.'

Published: 23rd May 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

17-year-old Jyoti Kumari who is also known as the "Bicycle-Girl" is in the limelight once again as she drew the attention of US president Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanaka Trump.

Ivanka tweeted about Kumari and summed up her struggle to bring back her father as "feat of endurance and love".

Jyoti Kumari shot into fame when she cycled 1,200km carrying her injured father father Mohan Paswan, from Gurgram in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar last Tuesday.

The Cycling Federation of India is one of those, who have come forward to help her to explore her "Cycling talent".

Onkar Singh, chairman of the Cycling Federation of India said: "We are impressed as well as amazed at Jyoti's peddling capacity under which she covered a distance of 1300 in within a week by a bicycle with her father, the CFI has decided to give her a chance to prove her mettle in it".

Singh said that Jyoti Kumari would be brought back to New Delhi after lockdown is eased ,to test her cycling talent further.

"She is now under home quarantine in village Sirhulli in Darbhanga and I have spoken to her over the phone. I have explained in detail what opportunities lie in the cycling and she has agreed in principle to come and test her fate with indomitable determination," he said, adding that Jyoti is undoubtedly blessed with an enormous cycling talent.

"She has set a record of covering a distance of 1300 km in a bicycle within a week and that too with her ailing father without being properly fed en route," he said.

Meanwhile, Fullo Devi, mother of Jyoti, said that her daughter aspires to study further and clear her matriculation examination first.

"She had failed the matriculation examination in 2019. She now wants to pass the matriculation examination first," Jyoti's mother said.

Jyoti's family is in abject poverty now as the lone breadwinner of family-her father has fallen ill and they have no source of income. 

Jyoti's mother said that former CM of UP and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has also promised to give her a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Also, Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav announced a cash assistance of Rs 20,000 and  another Rs 11,000 was announced by a Darbhanga official.

The local police too promised to offer Rs 5000 and Rs 1100 cash and trophy with a title of "Mithilanchal Ki Virangana"was promise by the Dr Prabhat Foundation.

Her family has a land and a small house built under the Indira Awas Yojna. When she was left with no option to bring back her father, who was driving an e-rickshaw at Gurgram, she bought an old bicycle at Rs 500 and set off to Darbhnaga.

She was saddened to know that the house owner at Gurgram cut off the power of a room, rented by her father, and forced them to vacate as they were unable to pay the rent.

"She and her father were meted out an inhuman treatment by the house owner and finally she decided to set off to village by a bicycle not worrying about what would happen en route," Jyoti's mother said.

