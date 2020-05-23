STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Fed up with COVID-19 crisis, trade union leader Dada Samant commits suicide

Brother of prominent trade unionist Datta Samant, Dada was found hanging at the residence of his elder daughter on Friday morning.

Published: 23rd May 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Senior trade union leader Dada Samant

Senior trade union leader Dada Samant (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Apparently fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues, senior trade union leader Dada Samant has committed suicide by hanging in suburban Borivali, police said on Saturday. He was 92.

The Maharashtra General Kamgar Union leader was found hanging at the residence of his elder daughter on Friday morning, an official said. He was brother of prominent trade unionist Datta Samant who was shot dead by gangsters in 1997.

When asked about the likely trigger behind the suicide, a Dahisar police official said they had found a suicide note at the spot left behind by Dada Samant stating that he was fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues.

Dada Samant was not coronavirus positive, he said and ruled out any foul play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dada Samant COVID19 Coronavirus Maharashtra lockdown Dada Samant suicide COVID suicide
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp