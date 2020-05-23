STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant labourer delivers baby on moving truck at midnight in Chhattisgarh

A resident of Silpahri village, Sawan Patel was working as a construction labourer in Hoshangabad district of MP was on her way back home along with other migrants in a truck.  

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A pregnant migrant labourer, returning from Madhya Pradesh, delivered a baby girl on a moving truck at midnight while on her way home at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh.

A resident of Silpahri village, Sawan Patel was working as a construction labourer in Hoshangabad district of MP was on her way back home along with other migrants in a truck.  

When the vehicle reached Bodla in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh, she started to have a labour pain but was hesitant to share with others.

Besides her, there was Pramila, the only woman in the group. “When the labour pain became severe and unbearable, I urged the accompanying woman, whom I don’t know, for assistance”, Sawan, who was travelling with her husband and a son, said.

Sawan delivered a healthy baby with the support of the woman who was ignorant of labour pain management and childbirth. However, Pramila performed the role of no less than a midwife at the trying moment. Since it was late night with no help possible from anywhere, both the women showed courage and the migrant woman worker gave birth to a baby.

After delivery, the mother and the baby were dropped off at Bodla in Kawardha and taken to a local community health centre. The doctor and staff there got them tested for coronavirus. Following the negative reports, she was admitted in the hospital for further treatment. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, a doctor attending her, said. An organisation named ‘Helping Hand’ has donated food, water and clothes to the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers lockdown childbirth Chhattisgarh coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp