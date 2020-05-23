Migrant labourer delivers baby on moving truck at midnight in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: A pregnant migrant labourer, returning from Madhya Pradesh, delivered a baby girl on a moving truck at midnight while on her way home at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh.

A resident of Silpahri village, Sawan Patel was working as a construction labourer in Hoshangabad district of MP was on her way back home along with other migrants in a truck.

When the vehicle reached Bodla in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh, she started to have a labour pain but was hesitant to share with others.

Besides her, there was Pramila, the only woman in the group. “When the labour pain became severe and unbearable, I urged the accompanying woman, whom I don’t know, for assistance”, Sawan, who was travelling with her husband and a son, said.

Sawan delivered a healthy baby with the support of the woman who was ignorant of labour pain management and childbirth. However, Pramila performed the role of no less than a midwife at the trying moment. Since it was late night with no help possible from anywhere, both the women showed courage and the migrant woman worker gave birth to a baby.

After delivery, the mother and the baby were dropped off at Bodla in Kawardha and taken to a local community health centre. The doctor and staff there got them tested for coronavirus. Following the negative reports, she was admitted in the hospital for further treatment. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, a doctor attending her, said. An organisation named ‘Helping Hand’ has donated food, water and clothes to the woman.