STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nationwide surveillance soon to assess undetected Covid-19 deaths

Sources in the ICMR and the research group said that the idea was to compare whether excess mortalities than expected, are being reported in any part of the country.

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to start a mortality surveillance across India to assess whether Covid-19 is killing people outside hospitals who may be undetected and untested, The New Indian Express has learnt.

The surveillance exercise, which will continue through the pandemic period, will study the weekly death data compiled by the Health and Demographic Surveillance System and the death statistics of the Registrar General of India. It will capture and compare the mortality data of this year with the corresponding period of last year.

The project starts amid concerns that more people, than the reported official figure of 3,710, may have succumbed to the infection in the country. The fatality rate in the confirmed coronavirus cases as of now is 3 per cent in the country.

The exercise is being undertaken following recommendation by an expert group on Covid-19 surveillance and epidemiology constituted by the ICMR several weeks ago.

Sources in the ICMR and the research group said that the idea was to compare whether excess mortalities, than expected, are being reported in any part of the country.

“Usually 28,000 deaths occur in India every day but any change in the usual numbers could suggest a link with Covid-19. So we want to see how the death graph is moving during the pandemic period,” said an ICMR official.

“If there is an unusual spike in deaths suddenly, it can be further probed through district surveillance based on talking to the families etc on the circumstances leading to deaths and estimates can be made whether people are succumbing to Covid-19 quietly without clinical detection.”

A member of the expert group said that it has been suggested that the HDSS — a longitudinal surveillance system at multiple sites in the country that captures data related to health indicators, nutrition and mortalities - will be comprehensively used for the purpose.

“It has three major sites in India and several smaller sites that capture crucial data related to health and demography and the plan is that the ICMR will fund a project to keep a close watch on any excess mortalities being reported every month,” he told The New Indian Express.

Public health experts welcomed the move saying the exercise will not only help capture the excess deaths due to Covid-19 but also could also signal if people are dying due to other morbidities.

“Given the fact  only about 20 per cent deaths in the country are formally registered — this can be a crucial exercise to understand the true mortality picture due to the infection and disruption in other healthcare services,” said Dr. Sanjay K Rai who teaches community medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.

The project in the country is being planned even as the World Health Organisation, just a few days back, released a technical resource report “Revealing the Toll of COVID-19: A Technical Package for Rapid Mortality Surveillance and Epidemic Response” for the low and low and middle-income countries.

“... A focus on total mortality encourages the measurement of deaths occurring outside of a health facility, which can be the norm in many low and middle-income countries,” said the document.

“In some countries up to 70% of deaths may occur in the community, and therefore out of the reach of any likely COVID-19 testing or clinical case detection.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid deaths undetected covid deaths mortality surveillance
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp