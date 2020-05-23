STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Returnees failing to undergo COVID-19 quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Biren Singh said returnees testing negative for novel coronavirus will be allowed to be home quarantined.

Published: 23rd May 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: People returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, failing which they will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said.

Singh said those found violating the protocol will be prosecuted under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"This is a very serious issue. Returnees flouting the protocol will be arrested and put in jail," Singh told reporters on Friday.

He said returnees testing negative for novel coronavirus will be allowed to be home quarantined.

"Our primary task is to prevent community spread of the disease," the chief minister said.

However, those facing inconvenience during home quarantine will be accommodated at community quarantine centres, he said.

Urging people not to panic over the recent rise in the number of active cases to 24, Singh said his government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

He said 200-300 samples are being tested every day at laboratories in state-run RIMS and JNIMS hospitals and 700-800 samples are being collected daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Biren Singh Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp