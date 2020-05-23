STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:12 PM

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said.

The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.

