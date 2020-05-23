STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sports now an ‘industry’ in Mizoram

Chief Minister Zoramthanga believed the move would generate employment among others.

Published: 23rd May 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sports minister Robert Royte and CM Zoramthanga after a badminton match (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sports is now an “industry” in Mizoram.

The state cabinet has granted industry status to it. Earlier, the state’s Sports and Youth Services Department had proposed to the state government to grant industry status to sports. It was aimed at the sector’s development.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga believed the move would generate employment among others.

“It has become an industry in Mizoram. We have a good number of footballers who play outside the state and brought in a lot of money. In order to meet requirements, we will try to develop sports so that it can be a good industry,” Zoramthanga told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

“If we invest more in sports, it will generate employment and increase the value of sports. It is an industry in many countries. We are only replicating it,” he added.

The state’s Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said the industrial policy would take care of sports.

“It (sports) now assumes the status of the industry in Mizoram. Sports investors and promoters will benefit from it but the sportspersons will be the ultimate beneficiaries,” the Minister said.

He was confident that the industry status would ensure sustainability, proper registration and management of sports in the state.

“The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and other industry bodies have shown interests after knowing our decision. Sports and its infrastructure will be eligible for availing of subsidy, loan and assistance from private and government sources. The benefits will be multi-faceted. Corporate and private firms will have interests in supporting sports,” Royte exuded confidence.

Mizoram has a pool of footballers who play for various premier clubs of the country. Besides, the state has done well in hockey and weightlifting in recent years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram sports sports industry of Mizoram Zoramthanga
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp