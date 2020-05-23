Sports now an ‘industry’ in Mizoram

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sports is now an “industry” in Mizoram.

The state cabinet has granted industry status to it. Earlier, the state’s Sports and Youth Services Department had proposed to the state government to grant industry status to sports. It was aimed at the sector’s development.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga believed the move would generate employment among others.

“It has become an industry in Mizoram. We have a good number of footballers who play outside the state and brought in a lot of money. In order to meet requirements, we will try to develop sports so that it can be a good industry,” Zoramthanga told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

“If we invest more in sports, it will generate employment and increase the value of sports. It is an industry in many countries. We are only replicating it,” he added.

The state’s Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said the industrial policy would take care of sports.

“It (sports) now assumes the status of the industry in Mizoram. Sports investors and promoters will benefit from it but the sportspersons will be the ultimate beneficiaries,” the Minister said.

He was confident that the industry status would ensure sustainability, proper registration and management of sports in the state.

“The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and other industry bodies have shown interests after knowing our decision. Sports and its infrastructure will be eligible for availing of subsidy, loan and assistance from private and government sources. The benefits will be multi-faceted. Corporate and private firms will have interests in supporting sports,” Royte exuded confidence.

Mizoram has a pool of footballers who play for various premier clubs of the country. Besides, the state has done well in hockey and weightlifting in recent years.