STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State government will announce package for small businesses: Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif

Mushrif said that ministers have been demanding thatthe government announce a package for the 'Bara Balutedar' (Village economy).

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will soon come out with a package to help small businesses and artisans, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Saturday.

Opposition BJP has demanded that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government offer a package on the lines of the Centre to help those hit by the lockdown to contain coronavirus. "Ministers have been demanding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announce a package for the `Bara Balutedar'," he said.

Bara Balutedar was a term originally used for various constituents of the village economy, including artisans. "We are sure the Maharashtra government will soon declare a package which will stun the opposition," Mushrif told PTI over phone.

It will help small traders, rickshaw drivers, barbers, fruit vendors and others "who could not do business and whose dreams were destroyed in the past two months", said the NCP leader. "The chief minister and deputy chief minister have started working on it," he added.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Mushrif dismissed the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package. "They declared Rs 3 lakh crore loan facility for MSMEs. Will banks give them money? Nobody gives money to them. There is a big difference between spending and lending. This is nothing but loan facility, people are not going to benefit," he claimed.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had on Friday demanded a Rs 50,000 crore package for those affected by the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra government Hasan Mushrif Maharashtra MSMEs COVID19 MSME lockdown Maharashtra lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp