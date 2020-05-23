UP man with heart ailment dies on Shramik Special train near Varanasi

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The vagaries consequent to the deadly march of coronavirus are emerging in different ways. One such rigor cropped up when a man, who went to Mumbai for treatment of his heart ailment and was stranded there in the lockdown, died on a Shramik special train before it could reach Varanasi on Saturday.

According to railway sources in Varanasi, Jokhan Yadav, 45, who was on way back home in Jaunpur from Mumbai with his son, died in the train as it was about to reach Varanasi. His body was later sent for autopsy by the GRP authorities.

Yadav’s son Anand who was accompanying him said that they were the natives Machhlishahar of Jaunpur district.

Jokhan, a truck owner and driver, had gone to Mumbai to get his heart condition treated on January 10. But he got stuck up in the lockdown. He however, boarded a Shramik Special train from Lokmanya Tilak terminal for Varanasi with his son on May 20.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers in another Bihar-bound Shramik Special train created a ruckus by blocking the tracks at Vyas Nagar railway station after the engine failed and there was no arrangement of food and drinking water.

The engine of the Patna-bound train from Vishakhapatnam failed and it came to a screeching halt near Vyasnagar railway station. Hungry and thirsty migrants travelling in the train lost patience and stage a protest by putting concrete sleepers on tracks.

The migrants alleged that they kept waiting for several hours but no railway official turned up to ensure the food and water.

On getting information about the ruckus, officials of district administration and police from Varanasi and Chandauli reached there and arranged food and water. Later, railway officials arranged another engine following which train moved ahead on Saturday morning.