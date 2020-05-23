STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man with heart ailment dies on Shramik Special train near Varanasi

Jokhan, a truck owner and driver, had gone to Mumbai to get his heart condition treated on January 10.  But he got stuck up in the lockdown.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Shramik Special train used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The vagaries consequent to the deadly march of coronavirus are emerging in different ways. One such rigor cropped up when a man, who went to Mumbai for treatment of his heart ailment and was stranded there in the lockdown, died on a Shramik special train before it could reach Varanasi on Saturday.

According to railway sources in Varanasi, Jokhan Yadav, 45, who was on way back home in Jaunpur from Mumbai with his son, died in the train as it was about to reach Varanasi. His body was later sent for autopsy by the GRP authorities.

Yadav’s son Anand who was accompanying him said that they were the natives Machhlishahar of Jaunpur district.

Jokhan, a truck owner and driver, had gone to Mumbai to get his heart condition treated on January 10.  But he got stuck up in the lockdown. He however, boarded a Shramik Special train from Lokmanya Tilak terminal for Varanasi with his son on May 20.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers in another Bihar-bound Shramik Special train created a ruckus by blocking the tracks at Vyas Nagar railway station after the engine failed and there was no arrangement of food and drinking water.

The engine of the Patna-bound train from Vishakhapatnam failed and it came to a screeching halt near Vyasnagar railway station. Hungry and thirsty migrants travelling in the train lost patience and stage a protest by putting concrete sleepers on tracks.

The migrants alleged that they kept waiting for several hours but no railway official turned up to ensure the food and water.

On getting information about the ruckus, officials of district administration and police from Varanasi and Chandauli reached there and arranged food and water. Later, railway officials arranged another engine following which train moved ahead on Saturday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special train heart patient lockdown UP coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp