BJP playing dirty politics over COVID-19 figures: AAP

'I am glad that honorable Delhi High Court has put an end to ugly politics being played by some opposition leaders on such a sensitive issue,' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NNEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP on Sunday of playing dirty politics over the number of deaths in Delhi due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after the high court refused to entertain a plea in this regard.

"I am glad that honorable Delhi High Court has put an end to ugly politics being played by some opposition leaders on such a sensitive issue," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Delhi govt. is providing correct figures related to Corona everyday to the people." AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha also sought an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The BJP chose to play dirty politics even in the time of such a massive health and humanitarian crisis by levelling baseless allegations against the Delhi government regarding death figures," Chadha said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Delhi government to come out with actual figures of COVID 19 cases and the death count without any delay and to scrap the death audit committee.

"The BJP must apologise to the people of Delhi and the government of Delhi for indulging in baseless, motivated and malicious campaign when the entire world in coming together to serve the people," the MLA said.

"I think this HC judgement is a tight slap on the face of BJP and they should immediately apologize for this absolutely frivolous and politically motivated allegation," he added.

