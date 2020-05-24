Caught on camera: Two cops brutally thrash man till unconscious in Madhya Pradesh

By IANS

BHOPAL: In yet another gruesome incident, a video showing two policemen brutally thrashing a man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows policemen repeatedly hitting the man on his head and neck with a stick. Even as the man falls on the ground, the policemen go on hitting him in his face.

The video is from MP's Chhindwara district where head constable Krishna Dongre & Ashish have brutally beatenup man till he fell unconscious.

Both were takenoff field duty after incident came to light.

Is this enough?

A single person didn't step out to save him.#PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/bu8mibbfUT — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) May 24, 2020

However, senior police officer Shashank Garg told reporters, "An old video has gone viral that shows a man being beaten. We have taken note of it. Two policemen, Krishna Dongre and Ashish, are seen in the clip. The man was seen creating a ruckus. We have ordered a probe. No case has been filed against him. We will wait for the probe to complete."